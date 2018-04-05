Police: Man, juvenile responsible for series of Boise vehicle burglaries

BOISE, ID - A Boise man has been booked into the Ada County Jail after police say he and a juvenile were found with evidence reportedly connecting them to several west Boise vehicle burglaries.

About 4:45 a.m. Thursday, Boise Police officers responded to the area of Crestwood Drive and Glenwood Street to investigate reports of multiple vehicle burglaries.

After searching the area, officers located two subjects on Mountain View Drive who matched the descriptions of those seen in the area of the burglaries.

Officers spoke with the two -- one adult and one juvenile -- and found evidence that connected them to at least three vehicle burglaries in the area, according to a Boise Police Department news release.

Officers were able to locate items taken in the burglaries and return them to the appropriate owners, the release added.

The adult, 18-year-old Adam Pearl, was booked on one charge of felony burglary. The juvenile, a 17-year-old, was released to a parent. The case will be forwarded to the juvenile courts.

The investigation is continuing and officers are still determining if there are more burglary victims or suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers: at 208-343-COPS, 343COPS.com [343cops.com], or use the “P3 Tips” app.