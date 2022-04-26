Police: Man dead after skydiving accident in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — One man is dead following a skydiving incident in Caldwell Monday.

Caldwell Police officials say a tandem skydive duo fell out of the sky around 4 p.m. A 22-year-old man was killed, and another is seriously injured, according to police.

Caldwell Police Lt. Damon Rice said the tandem made a sharp turn in high winds that appeared to collapse their chute. The pair was 150 feet above the airport landing zone.

Skydown Skydiving owns the plane that took the two into the sky, but it's unclear if either of the skydivers are affiliated with Skydown.

The Federal Aviation Administration is now investigating.