Police looking for missing Meridian man

MERIDIAN, ID - UPDATE:

Meridian Police say that Wright is no longer armed. Family members have since found the gun after a search of Wright's room.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Meridian Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Thomas Richard Wright, 23, who’s been missing for over a week.

He was last seen Friday, June 8th. Police were contacted by Wright’s family three days later.

“Wright’s 1996 black Honda Civic hatchback was discovered in Boise County, abandoned off a dirt road near Mores Creek Summit, in the brush and trees on Tuesday, June 13,” said Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea in a news release.

Wright is believed to be in possession of a handgun.

He is 5-five 9-inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

“The Boise County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting an extensive search of the area -- with negative results,” Basterrechea said.

If you have any information about Wright or where he may be, you are urged to contact the Meridian Police Department at 208-888-6678.

