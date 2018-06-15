Police looking for missing Meridian man

Steve Bertel
3:50 PM, Jun 14, 2018
4:20 AM, Jun 15, 2018
Meridian Police Dept.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MERIDIAN, ID - UPDATE:

Meridian Police say that Wright is no longer armed. Family members have since found the gun after a search of Wright's room. 

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Meridian Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Thomas Richard Wright, 23, who’s been missing for over a week.

He was last seen Friday, June 8th. Police were contacted by Wright’s family three days later.

“Wright’s 1996 black Honda Civic hatchback was discovered in Boise County, abandoned off a dirt road near Mores Creek Summit, in the brush and trees on Tuesday, June 13,” said Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea in a news release. 

Wright is believed to be in possession of a handgun.  

He is 5-five 9-inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. 

“The Boise County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting an extensive search of the area -- with negative results,” Basterrechea said. 

If you have any information about Wright or where he may be, you are urged to contact the Meridian Police Department at 208-888-6678.
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top