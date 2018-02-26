Police looking for missing Caldwell woman

CALDWELL, ID - The Caldwell Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 63-year-old woman.

About 5 a.m. Monday, officers took a report that Dorene Baran was missing from her home in the 5400 block of Compass Way in Caldwell.

Family members told investigators they have concerns for her safety. However, no details were provided by police.

Dorene generally wears prescription eyeglasses, officers said.

But no one knows the type or color of clothing she was last known to be wearing.

Dorene’s family says she may be headed to the McCall or Hagerman areas. She is known to drive a 2013 grey Nissan Juke passenger vehicle, Idaho license plate 1A 338CK.

If you have any information about Dorene’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Caldwell Police Department at (208) 455-3115.



