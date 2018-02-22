Police looking for missing Boise man

Steve Bertel
11:58 AM, Feb 22, 2018
BOISE, ID - The Boise Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

David –- his last name was not released -– was last seen about 9:00 a.m. Thursday.  

A BPD news release says the man left his home on foot. His family is concerned for his safety because of the snow and cold temperatures -- and the fact that he may have trouble finding his way back home. Authorities say he may be in the area of Gekeler Lane, Pennsylvania Avenue, or Parkcenter Blvd. in southeast Boise.   

David was last seen wearing a stocking cap, a black coat, black sweatpants, and slippers.  

Anyone who has seen David -- or may know where he is -- is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790 or call 9-1-1 in an emergency.
 

