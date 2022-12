NAMPA, Idaho — Idaho State Police are looking for missing and endangered 84-year-old white male, RJ Lewis.

Police say Lewis left his home in Nampa today at 12:30 p.m., driving a black 2001 Ford F250 with license plate 2CJN066.

Lewis has a medical condition and has not driven for a long time, according to a press release.

Police ask that if you see Lewis to contact the Nampa Police Department at 208-454-7531.