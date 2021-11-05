Police looking for 2 endangered missing persons from Pendleton

The Pendleton Police Department is looking for two endangered missing persons.

Police report Dorothy "Kae" Turner and Heidi Turner left Pendleton, Oregon on November 3 to travel to Utah. The two were driving a gold 2015 Chrysler Town and Country with license plate OR/432MDR.

The two were traveling on an "unusual route" in Idaho, according to police. The last contact anyone had with them was a family member via phone, and neither have since answered their cellphones, according to police.

Idaho State Police

Police say there was a possible sighting of the license plate at Mile Post 1 on Interstate 90 near Post Falls, Idaho. There have also been reports of possible sightings of Kae and Heidi Turner in Franklin, Idaho, according to police.

The most recent possible sighting was 5 a.m. November 5 when a truck driver reported seeing a vehicle matching the description at a Little Stinkers truck stop at Exit 13 on Interstate 84 near Payette.

Anyone who locates the two is asked to do a welfare check and call Umatilla County Dispatch Center at 541-966-3650.