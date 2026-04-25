Police issue alert for missing Caldwell man, seeking information

CALDWELL — Police have issued an endangered missing person's alert for a 69-year-old Caldwell man, last seen Friday evening.

The man, identified by police as John Rickard, is a white male, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 275 lbs, and has brown eyes and grey hair.

According to the alert, Rickard was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday in the area of Track Road in Caldwell. He was reportedly wearing a leather jacket and sweatpants with a leather satchel. Police say he might have been on a white Concord e-bike.

"Police are concerned for health and safety," the alert said.

Anyone with information on Rickard should contact the Caldwell Police Department at 208-454-7531.