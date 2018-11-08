Police investigating wallet theft at Meridian restaurant

MERIDIAN - Meridian Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who officers say who stole a wallet dropped at the Panda Express restaurant at 1500 N. Eagle Road Wednesday.

“The victim unknowingly dropped his wallet after paying for his family’s dinner (about 7 p.m.),” stated Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea. “The suspect, who was next in line, clearly noticed this and picked the wallet up, looked in the direction of the victim, then left the restaurant with the wallet.”

The suspect appears to be a medium-skinned man, with a shaved head and goatee, approximately 5-feet 10-inches tall, about 210 pounds, wearing a gray T-shirt and jeans.

If you can identify this man, you are urged to contact the Meridian Police Department at 208-888-6678.

