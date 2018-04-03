Police investigating string of break-ins of Eagle houses under construction

EAGLE, ID - Thieves have broken into at least four homes under construction in Eagle since February —- stealing thousands of dollars worth of new appliances and tools, according to an Ada County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The homes are in the neighborhoods surrounding BanBury Golf Course.

“Thieves also broke into a home under construction at Rivermist Avenue in Star last week. Investigators say that break-in could be connected to the Eagle burglaries,” the release said.

Investigators say the method is the same in all the break-ins: thieves find homes under construction with unlocked doors, break-in at night when on one else is around, and steal new appliances (including refrigerators, stoves, water heaters), plumbing supplies and construction equipment left at the sites.

Eagle Police detectives have met with local builders and construction crews to encourage them to securely lock all construction sites when they are done for the day -– or even when they go to lunch or take a break.

Detectives say they have had cases in the past where crews have left for an hour to go to lunch, left their work sites open an unsecured, and have returned awhile later to find their tools and other equipment gone.

Anyone with information on the break-ins should call Eagle Police at (208) 938-2260 or send an email to cau@adaweb.net