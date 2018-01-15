CALDWELL, ID - A precautionary lockdown of buildings at the College of Idaho campus in Caldwell was lifted about 2:30 Monday afternoon.

The lockdown was put in place about 12:45 p.m. after “two individuals were seen in a parking lot on campus and may have pointed a gun at another individual. The two suspects ran away,” according to College of Idaho spokesman Joe Hughes.

The suspicious people were initially spotted in the parking lot of the J.A. Albertsons Activities Center, the largest parking lot on campus.

“There have been no additional sightings of the suspects, and no injuries on campus. This was a precautionary lockdown for the safety of our students and everyone on campus,” Hughes said.

There are no classes in session due to the Martin Luther King/Human Rights Day holiday, however several events are being held on campus.

Caldwell Police officers could not locate the suspicious individuals.

