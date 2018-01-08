Police identify Nampa weekend murder victims

NAMPA, ID - The Nampa Police Department has released names and photos of the two men found shot to death in a Nampa apartment Saturday.

The victims have been identified as Dagoberto Lopez Jr., 22, from Nampa and Esiel Jesus Oseguera, 21, from Caldwell. Both men died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to an autopsy conducted by the Canyon County Coroner’s Office.

Officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of South Maple Street about 8:30 a.m. Saturday. A reporting party stated that there were two men who appeared to be deceased in the home.

Reports indicate the two did not live in the apartment where their bodies were found.

Detectives are continuing their investigation. “There is no reason to suspect that there is an ongoing risk to the community,” said Nampa Police Dept. Spokesman Sgt. Tim Riha.

Chief Joe Huff called the shootings “our top priority right now. We are devoting all of our attention to solving this case and locating the person or persons responsible.”

Nampa Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to please contact Nampa Police Dispatch at 208-465-2257. You can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, on the web at 343COPS.com or on a mobile device using the P3 app.

