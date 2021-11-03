Watch
Police: Idaho woman stole items from victim in mall shooting

Posted at 11:27 AM, Nov 03, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — A 54-year-old woman who stole items from the body of a security guard killed during a Boise, Idaho, mall shooting is being held in jail on a $250,000 bond, according to police.

The Idaho Statesman reports in a story on Wednesday that Mary Alyce Scarbrough of Boise is charged with felony counts of alteration of evidence and malicious injury to property. She also faces one count of petit theft.

Twenty-six-year security guard Jo Acker died in the Oct. 25 shooting. Police say minutes later they exchanged gunfire with 27-year-old suspect Jacob Bergquist, who died the next day.

