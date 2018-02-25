Police hold workshops to stop the public from being a scam victim

BOISE, Idaho - Boise Police and the US Postal Service teamed up on Saturday to prevent others from falling victim to scams. Law enforcement held a workshop in front of a packed crowd at Boise City Hall West. Police spent part of the day letting people know what types of scams they see locally and how the public can avoid becoming a victim. Authorities say scammers are targeting seniors and even going as far as pretending they're the victims loved ones.

"I think people are really concerned what's going on in the community and what's going on in their personal lives," said United States Postal Inspector Daren Solman. "Everybody is scared about the scams and schemes they see on television, and they hear about it on the news, and so I think they are wise to be here to educate themselves and prevent some of those things if they can."

Police say one of the biggest tips they can give if it sounds too good to be true, It probably is.