Police: Eight cars stolen in Nampa over the past four days

NAMPA, ID - The Nampa Police Department is investigating eight vehicle thefts which have taken place over the past four days. All the vehicles were left unattended while the owners were warming them up in the mornings, according to police.

Spokesman Sgt. Tim Riha said one man is in custody who investigators believe is connected to at least one of the thefts. He had not yet been charged.

Four vehicles were stolen Thursday morning alone. Of those vehicles, three have since been recovered, Riha said. “Three were stolen in the neighborhoods around 12th and Holly Streets and Roosevelt and Hawaii Streets. The fourth was stolen near Greenhurst and Powerline Roads.”

The vehicles were parked in driveways and on streets.

“We’re recommending people get a spare key, so they can lock their car while it warming up. Or park their vehicle in a garage overnight, so it’s not totally cold when they leave in the mornings,” Riha said. “All of the vehicles taken were left unlocked.”

A more expensive preventative method would be to purchase a remote starting device, he added.

