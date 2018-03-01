Police: Children found in Boise home with drugs, paraphernalia; three adults arrested

BOISE, ID - Following information that illegal drugs made be in a west Boise home, Boise Police officers served a search warrant on a home near the intersection of Maple Grove Roads and Northview Street Wednesday, resulting in three adults being arrested on felony narcotics and injury to children charges.
“Inside the residence, officers located approximately eighty grams of a substance which tested presumptive positive for marijuana as well as approximately nine grams of suspected THC oil. Officers also located dozens of paraphernalia type items inside the home, including ingredients commonly used to manufacture THC oil,” said a Boise Police news release.
Two residents were taken into custody. Jennifer Doyle, 33, of Boise was charged with possession of a controlled substance (with intent to manufacture or deliver) and injury to a child. Both are felonies. Cindy Nicholls, 61, of Boise, was also arrested for felony injury to a child.
“The (felony injury to a child) charges are based on the fact that two children lived at the residence and had access to the narcotics,” the release stated. To protect their identities, authorities did not release the children’s ages. The children have been placed in the temporary custody of State Health and Welfare officials.
The third resident of the home –- identified as Shawn Mackrill, 29, also of Boise -– was not home at the time. Officers located him a short time later and took him into custody as well. He now faces felony charges of possession of a controlled substance (with intent to manufacture or deliver) and injury to a child.