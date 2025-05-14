POLICE: Challis man confesses to murder, admits dumping victim in Salmon River

CHALLIS, Idaho — Police say that Alan Douglas Bruce, the man charged with First Degree Murder and Felony Destruction of Evidence in relation to thedisappearance of Patrick Ray Shelton, has confessed to murdering Shelton and dumping his body in the Salmon River.

In a recent release, the Custer County Sheriff's Department said that phone records show Shelton's last known location was "in the area of a residence belonging to Alan Bruce."

After obtaining a search warrant, officers discovered evidence on Bruce's property that indicated "a person sustained injuries incompatible with life."

While being interviewed by authorities, Bruce later admitted to the murder of Shelton and said he dumped the dead man's remains in the Salmon River.

The search for Shelton's remains is ongoing.