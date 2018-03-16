Police: California men were part of a traveling fraud ring

BOISE, ID - Two California men have been booked into the Ada County Jail, after police say were part of a traveling fraud ring.

Acting on tips from the Organized Retail Crime Association of Idaho, Boise Police Neighborhood Contact Officers began investigating possible fraudulent activity at area stores on Thursday afternoon.

Officers located two suspects who matched witness descriptions at a retail store on the 1200 block of Milwaukee Street.

“Evidence indicated that the two had been making fraudulent returns and purchases at stores in Nampa and Eagle. At the Boise location, officers gathered evidence that one of the suspects had fraudulently replaced the price tag on a high-value item and then purchased it for the false price,” according to a Boise Police department news release.

Officers contacted the two suspects in the parking lot, and they say found information the two belonged to a group of subjects connected to numerous retail thefts throughout seven states in the U.S.

“One retail chain confirmed a known loss of at least $156,000 to this traveling fraud crew,” the BPD release said.

Officers arrested the suspects -- identified as Enrique Marquez, 30, of Landers, California and Ibrahim Ah Saed, 36, of Corona, California. Each faces a single felony count of burglary.

