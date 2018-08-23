Police: Caldwell couple's kids found living in deplorable conditions

CALDWELL - A Caldwell couple faces multiple charges of felony injury to a child after police say they found the couple's children living in deplorable conditions.

Caldwell Police officers and a case worker from the Department of Health and Welfare responded to the 500 block of Hannibal St. in Caldwell about 9 p.m. Wednesday to follow up on a report of unexplained burns, bruises, and other injuries on three children living at the address. Investigators say they found two male children, age 3 and 2, in the house, as well as a one-year-old female.

According to a Caldwell Police Department news release, “Officers found the children living in unsanitary conditions, (were) malnourished, and had numerous injuries which their parents, Suzanne McMurrian and Zackurer McMurrian Jr., both 25, could not explain -- or (the injuries) which were not consistent with their explanations.” Details of the unsanitary conditions were not immediately available.

The children were taken to a nearby hospital. Police said medical personnel then discovered additional injuries on all of the children. The extent of the additional injuries was not disclosed.

The children have since been placed in protective custody.

The McMurrians were arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail -- each charged with three counts of felony injury to a child.

Suzanne McMurrian is on felony probation for a felony injury to a child conviction in 2016, police said.



