Police: Boise Police officers fatally shoot person who pointed gun

BOISE, Idaho — Authorities say Boise police officers shot and killed a man in an alley in the city's West End neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The Boise Police Department said in a news release that two officers responded to a request for a property check in a backyard. A caller reported someone trespassing for a couple of nights.

Police say the officers walked down an alley and approached someone who was lying on the ground. Police say they asked him to show his hands and he pointed a handgun at them.

Officers told him to drop the gun and then the person was shot, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

One officer was treated for a superficial wound.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force led by the Ada County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting. The Boise Police Department will hold an internal investigation, as is done with all critical incidents.

The news release says there will also be a separate investigation done by the City of Boise Office of Police Accountability.