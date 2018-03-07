Police: Boise man arrested after crashing stolen car

GARDEN CITY, ID - Police say a Boise man raced through oncoming traffic on Chinden Blvd. early Wednesday morning and ended up crashing a stolen car.

Around 2:30 a.m., Boise Police officers noticed a vehicle on Fairview Avenue that had been reported stolen in the city of Moscow. They followed the driver as he entered Garden City.

Officers attempted a traffic stop as the driver slowed down in front of a home -- but he didn’t stop and instead, drove away, according to a Boise Police Department news release.

Other officers in the area were notified the vehicle had fled.

Garden City Police officers later spotted the vehicle heading westbound on Chinden Blvd. at a high rate of speed -- into oncoming traffic, the release said.

The driver, later identified as Colby Sage, 20, of Boise, reportedly continued westbound on Chinden Blvd. Eventually, police say he lost control of the vehicle and crashed near the area of 44th Street.

Officers found the vehicle on its side with smoke pouring out, indicating it was likely on fire.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle, and officers took him into custody. Another officer extinguished the flames with an extinguisher.

Paramedics responded to the scene and took Sage to an area hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

He was later booked into the Ada County Jail on charges of grand theft and eluding an officer. Both are felonies.

