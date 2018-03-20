Police arrest pair for pre-dawn vehicles break-ins

MERIDIAN, ID - Two Treasure Valley men were booked into the Ada County Jail Tuesday morning after police say they were responsible for breaking into a number of vehicles at a Meridian auction yard, then trying to elude officers.

Meridian Police officers responded to the Insurance Auto Auction yard located at 1881 Marcon Lane about 4:20 a.m., after being contacted by a company representative who had suspicions someone was in the lot burglarizing vehicles, said Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea.

Working with staff from Insurance Auto Auction, police were able to confirm two people had entered their yard, he stated.

Police later arrested Nathan Allen, 28, of Nampa and John Buckey, 37, of Caldwell. “Allen was arrested after a short foot pursuit on Marcon Lane. Buckey was located by the K-9 hiding under a car in the lot,” Basterrechea said.

Each man has been charged with felony burglary, and misdemeanors of possessing burglary tools and resisting officers.

