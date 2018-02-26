Police arrest Boise man in late-night stabbing

Steve Bertel
12:29 PM, Feb 26, 2018
Ada County Sheriff's Office

BOISE, ID - A Boise man has been charged with felony aggravated battery after police say he stabbed a man during a fight Sunday night.

At 10:33 p.m., Boise Police officers were dispatched on a report of a stabbing at a hotel on the 2500 block of West Sunrise Rim.  

Officers learned there had been a disagreement between several people in a hotel room -- and a fight broke out.  

The victim, identified only as a 19-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries from a single stab wound to his torso, according to a Boise Police Department news release.  

Officers later located the man they say is the suspect in the stabbing -- Diamere Blount, 20, of Boise -- in a vehicle near Franklin and Maple Grove Roads.  

He was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail.
 

