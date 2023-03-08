Police activity near E. Boise Ave. and S. Apple St.

BOISE, Idaho — At approximately 11:30am, Police were alerted to activity on the SW corner of S. Apple St. and E. Boise Ave. that reports say resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

The investigation is underway and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Officers are on the scene and coordinating with the school district, White Pine Elementary and Timberline High. School operations are continuing.

The following notice has been distributed to parents.

"Dear White Pine & Timberline Parents/Guardians & Staff:

This is to notify you that at approximately 10:45 a.m. today, there was an officer-involved shooting at the intersection of Boise Avenue and Apple Street, as reported to us by the Boise Police Department. During this time, all students and staff were kept safe as school operations continued.

Boise Police Department is asking for your cooperation in avoiding the area as they continue to investigate the incident. While the investigation is continuing, the scene is secure and there is no ongoing threat. Traffic will be diverted around the area.

Please know our first priority each and every school day is the safety and security of our students and staff members. The Boise School District’s policies and procedures help us to accomplish this important priority.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Wendi Forrey

Principal

White Pine Elementary School

Diana Molino

Principal

Timberline High School