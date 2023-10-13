PODER of Idaho set to host inaugural Hispanic Heritage Month Gala

NAMPA, Idaho — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, one organization is hosting an inaugural event here at the Hispanic Cultural Center of Idaho to empower and uplift the Hispanic community.

Estefania Mondragon is the Executive Director and on Friday, and for the first time, PODER of Idaho is hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month Gala.

“Friday, we have our inaugural Hispanic Heritage Month Gala," says Mondragon. "What we saw is hey we don't have anything going on for Hispanic Heritage Month. We should kind of plan something and celebrate our culture and everything we bring.”

PODER mobilizes and empowers the Latino and immigrant community in Idaho providing resources to the community.

“We are about empowerment and culture is a huge part is a huge part of that so we also uplift our culture through celebrations, cultural celebrations,” Mondragon says.

That's what's taking place on Friday, a celebration. At least 150 people are expected to attend the inaugural Gala. There will be food, performances, and of course fellowship.

After Friday, PODER is partnering with other organizations for a professional development event. There attendees can get resources and potential internships.

Mondragon continues, “For us, it's important, we want to celebrate our cultural heritage you know Hispanic Heritage Month coming to an end but we also want to make sure that we're getting opportunities for this community.”

Tickets for the inaugural event are still available, but there are only a few tables left and to get some of those tickets you can.

