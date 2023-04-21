Pocatello high school in flames

POCATELLO, Idaho — Highland High School in Pocatello was in flames early Friday morning.

KIFI states that a fire was reported at the high school at approximately 4:00 am Friday morning.

The Pocatello Fire Department says that Building D, which includes the cafeteria, gymnasium, choir and band rooms, is a total loss. A few classrooms were also damaged.

The facility has also incurred smoke damage, and firefighters are still working on hot spots.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Highland High School Fire https://t.co/kfwbssjoPv — Pocatello Police (@PocatelloPD) April 21, 2023

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

