POCATELLO, Idaho —

This story was originally reported by KIFI Local News 8.

The Pocatello City Council voted Thursday to prohibit the commercial sale of kratom within city jurisdiction. Council members approved the measure after reading the ordinance by title and placing it on final passage.

The decision amends Title Five of the Pocatello Municipal Code by adding Chapter 5.8, banning retail sales of the substance across the city. The ordinance restricts commercial transactions while permitting personal possession and use.

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“And I also want to make it clear to the public that this ordinance does not make it illegal to have kratom or to use kratom. You just cannot buy it at a retail establishment in the city of Pocatello,” Council Member Ann Swanson said.

All council members voted in favor of the measure during the final roll call, securing its passage.

Before casting her vote, Council Member Swanson addressed community response the council received regarding the proposal. She noted that opinions were closely divided among residents who contacted officials.

“I did get a lot of public input on this ordinance and many people and maybe as many people as not, wrote in saying that kratom had helped them significantly with pain management and, helping step down from opiate addiction,” Swanson said.

Swanson acknowledged those community perspectives while highlighting health and safety concerns that prompted the city's action. “So I understand that people do benefit from this product or claim to. However, I do think that the dangers really outweigh the benefits for our city,” Swanson said.

The council's vote followed a public hearing earlier in November where residents, health care professionals and industry representatives debated the measure. At that hearing, Mallory Bascom, a licensing enforcement officer with the Pocatello Police Department, presented the department's backing for the retail prohibition to improve community safety.

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Medical professionals also warned about addiction risks, while business representatives had urged the council to await potential action by the state legislature.

The ordinance takes full effect following its passage, approval and required publication according to law.