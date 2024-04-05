Poachers wanted after elk discovered shot and left to waste near Arrowrock Reservoir

The Idaho Fish & Game Southwest Region is searching for any information relating to two incidents that happened East of Boise.

Officers found three cow elk that had been shot near Arrowrock Reservoir. The bodies were left to waste in the brush below the Neal Bridge in the area.

Another pair of elk corpses were discovered East of the location, near the Forest Service's Spur on South Fork Boise Road.

Officers determined that the elk had been moved a short distance and that someone had attempted to conceal the corpses in the vegetation. The elk discovered were shot out of season and left to waste in the Idaho outdoors.

Anyone with information relating to the incidents is asked to call the Citizen's Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or the Nampa Fish & Game Regional Office at 208-465-8465.