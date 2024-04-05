Watch Now
News

Actions

Poachers wanted after elk discovered shot and left to waste near Arrowrock Reservoir

Idaho
435688021_797119675784176_7808711723462827603_n.jpg
Courtesy: Idaho Fish &amp; Game Southwest Region
435688021_797119675784176_7808711723462827603_n.jpg
Posted at 10:50 AM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 12:50:04-04

The Idaho Fish & Game Southwest Region is searching for any information relating to two incidents that happened East of Boise.

Officers found three cow elk that had been shot near Arrowrock Reservoir. The bodies were left to waste in the brush below the Neal Bridge in the area.

Courtesy: Idaho Fish & Game Southwest Region

Another pair of elk corpses were discovered East of the location, near the Forest Service's Spur on South Fork Boise Road.

Officers determined that the elk had been moved a short distance and that someone had attempted to conceal the corpses in the vegetation. The elk discovered were shot out of season and left to waste in the Idaho outdoors.

Anyone with information relating to the incidents is asked to call the Citizen's Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999 or the Nampa Fish & Game Regional Office at 208-465-8465.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights