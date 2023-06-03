Plummer Challenge provides day of fun, camp hopes to get kids exposed to multiple sports

BOISE, Idaho — Saturday afternoon, Bishop Kelly high school in Boise was the host of the Plummer Skills & Thrills Challenge.

The sixth annual event works in partnership with the Idaho Youth Sports Commission and it offers a free camp where kids can participate in several different sports.

The camp was started by Brett and Jake Plummer, a former NFL quarterback.

Brett says the camp gives an environment where kids can focus on the fun of sports without the pressure it can bring.

“The Idaho Youth Sports commission has kind of spread the word about trying to make youth sports fun again and not make youth sports fun again and not overly serious," Plummer said. "You’re not worried about your 11 year old boy making the NBA, you just want him to go out and have some fun and make friends and hopefully play basketball for the rest of his life and other sports as well.”

Kids were able to play dodge ball, football, basketball and other sports. They also got to meet some Treasure Valley stars.

Current Boise State football players, Taylen Green and Ashton Jeanty were present at the camp. That's something Plummer says is exciting for the kids.

“I think it’s everything," Plummer said. "When I was a kid it would’ve been my dream come true to come like a camp like this. I be one of the kids that’d be trying to win every event and stuff but there’s kids out here that have not hardly played sports and it doesn’t really matter it’s just about making new friends, trying knew things, and having a good experience.”

While this year's camp is over, you can find more information about how to get involved in future camps on the Idaho Youth Sports Commission website.