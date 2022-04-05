Playground and exercise stations being added to Boise Bench park

This article was originally published by Anna Daly in BoiseDev.

Boise Parks and Recreation announced it’s adding a new playground and exercise stations to a Boise Bench park.

Bowden Park is located at 3230 W. Edson St., right behind South Junior High. The small three-acre park currently has picnic tables, an open play area and a restroom.

The new playground will feature amenities for children ages five to 12 as well as four exercise stations for adults.

“Amenities woven into the playground design provide opportunities for individuals utilizing mobility devices and include the ability to enter or interact with other children as they play and explore around them,” the parks and rec. website notes. There will also be a rubber mat under the play equipment for safety.

Construction on the Bowden Park playground is expected to be completed by the end of this summer.

