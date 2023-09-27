Planting trees in the City of Trees

BOISE, Idaho — A grant of just over $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service will be put towards beautifying Boise, specifically planting trees and removing dying or damaged ones.

This money is part of the Biden-Harris Administration's historic $1.5 billion investment in urban and community forestry across the U.S.

"This is an incredible investment in our local environmental economy and an award that will directly impact clean air and clean water for Boiseans in every corner of our city," said Mayor Lauren McLean.

This project will span over the next five years with existing plans to plant over 3000 trees across Boise and the Treasure Valley, remove snags, and scale up the Boise Tree Captains program.