Plane crash near McCall Baptist Church playground

MCCALL, Idaho — Emergency services received a distressing call on June 12 as they were alerted to a plane crash at 9:50 a.m. near the McCall Baptist Church. First responders with McCall Fire, the McCall Police Department, and McCall Airport staff swiftly mobilized to the site of the crash.

The aircraft was piloted by an experienced aviator who was accompanied by a single passenger. Employees with the Sawtooth Flying Service grew concerned when they noticed the Cessna R182 aircraft struggle to maintain altitude before disappearing.

Both the pilot and the passenger in the aircraft were swiftly transported to St. Luke's McCall to receive medical attention before being transported to Boise after an initial assessment. Their precise conditions remain unknown at this moment.

An investigation into the incident and the cause of the crash is in its preliminary stages with more information to follow.