Watch
News

Actions

Plane crash in Medford, Oregon, kills at least 2

items.[0].image.alt
Medford Fire Department Facebook page
Medford Fire Department Plane Crash
Posted at 1:47 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 15:47:33-05

MEDFORD, Ore. — An investigation is underway after a plane crashed into an auto dealership in Medford, Oregon, killing at least two people.

KTVL reports the crash at the Airport Chevrolet happened Sunday night. Medford Fire Department Chief Eric Thompson said at least 20 vehicles were “fully involved” when crews arrived.

Most roads in the area have reopened after the crash. Chevy Way is still closed, according to a Facebook post from Sunday night.

The plane was a Piper PA-21-350. Thompson said it was too early in the investigation to determine how many people were on board. Thompson said the dealership was closed at the time of the crash and no one on the ground was injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board is on its way to the area. The Medford Fire Department says it will remain on scene until the NTSB arrives to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light