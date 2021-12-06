Plane crash in Medford, Oregon, kills at least 2

MEDFORD, Ore. — An investigation is underway after a plane crashed into an auto dealership in Medford, Oregon, killing at least two people.

KTVL reports the crash at the Airport Chevrolet happened Sunday night. Medford Fire Department Chief Eric Thompson said at least 20 vehicles were “fully involved” when crews arrived.

Most roads in the area have reopened after the crash. Chevy Way is still closed, according to a Facebook post from Sunday night.

The plane was a Piper PA-21-350. Thompson said it was too early in the investigation to determine how many people were on board. Thompson said the dealership was closed at the time of the crash and no one on the ground was injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board is on its way to the area. The Medford Fire Department says it will remain on scene until the NTSB arrives to investigate.