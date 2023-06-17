Plane crash in Alaska kills Idaho guide and 'Flying Wild Alaska' star

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A fatal plane crash in Alaska has claimed the life of an Idaho hunting guide, Shane Reynolds, and "Flying Wild Alaska" star Jim Tweto.

On June 16, 2023, at 11:48 a.m., state troopers in Alaska were notified of an SOS signal from an InReach device. It was reported that a Cessna 180 aircraft had crashed 35 miles Northeast of Shaktoolik.

Witnesses of the crash reported seeing the plane take off, but fail to maintain its altitude before crashing.

It was later reported that bother occupants of the aircraft were deceased. Their identities were then made public.

Tweto's family-owned plane business was the subject of the Discovery Channel series just a decade ago. In an Instagram post remembering her father, Tweto's daughter wrote that "He died doing what he truly loved."

Tweto's daughter referred to Reynolds as "a wonderful hunting guide and friend of our family." Reynolds had been a guide in the Pacific Northwest for over 20 years, calling Orofino, Idaho his home.

