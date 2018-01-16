Plan to close Idaho health coverage gap moves forward

BOISE, ID - State lawmakers are moving forward with a plan to reduce Idaho's health coverage gap.

A house committee introduced legislation Monday that would allow the state to seek two federal waivers to the Affordable Care Act.

One waiver would allow low-income individuals to qualify for subsidies available to higher-income individuals. The other would expand Medicaid eligibility to make room for twelve serious and costly medical conditions.

About 78,000 working Idahoans are believed to be in the gap -- the population that earns too much to qualify for Medicaid, but too little to qualify for insurance subsidies.

The Idaho Health Care Plan's goal is to improve coverage and lower costs on the exchange.

The bill will go through public hearings before it can move out of the committee.

(by Associated Press)

