Pilot car in operation after mudslide north of Riggins

Idaho Transportation Department
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jul 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-02 12:34:37-04

A pilot car is in operation after a mudslide on U.S. 95 north of Riggins hit the roadway. The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) says one lane is open and crews are removing debris and monitoring the adjacent slope.

Travelers should expect delays in the area Friday and should consider an alternate route. The mudslide is between Race Creek Road and Lucile Road according to Idaho 511, five to six miles north of the Riggins area.

The Idaho 511 website has changed and drivers should get familiar with the layout and take a tour of the new features. There are cameras, road reports, traffic speeds, weather radar, rest area locations and more available on the website.

