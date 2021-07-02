Pilot car in operation after mudslide north of Riggins

A pilot car is in operation after a mudslide on U.S. 95 north of Riggins hit the roadway. The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) says one lane is open and crews are removing debris and monitoring the adjacent slope.

Travelers should expect delays in the area Friday and should consider an alternate route. The mudslide is between Race Creek Road and Lucile Road according to Idaho 511, five to six miles north of the Riggins area.

