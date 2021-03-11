Piedaho: How a food blog led to a pie art bakery in Sun Valley

MAGIC VALLEY — When people think of art not many think of pies, but one local Sun Valley woman is changing that with Piedaho, a family-owned bakery. Rebecca Bloom created Piedaho to offer Idahoans and people nationwide a way to order handmade artisanal pies.

“I think you could go on Instagram and if you do #pieart you’re going to see people making gorgeous bananas looking pies and we are so inspired by that, but I don’t think you can go buy those, and I think the only place you can get those from are from us," Bloom said.

What started as a food blog with her mom eventually blossomed into a bakery after she started focusing more on making pies.

“The whole point of my mom’s blog and my blog together was that anyone could come to sit down at the table and share a meal and share a conversation and you get to know a little bit about someone even if you don’t agree with them and I feel like pie is so symbolic of that," Bloom said.

When she first launched Piedaho, Bloom was selling pies to friends and friends of friends, but that quickly changed after the bakery was featured on Oprah's favorite things.

“So that took this little thing and sort of bloomed it out, so we were forced to grow then and that put us in a different place than we anticipated," Bloom said.

After the feature, their demand for pies increased within a couple of days.

“We had built up a very big inventory but we literally sold that in maybe three days. We thought like oh this will be for all of Thanksgiving and we’ll be fine," Bloom said.

The family-operated business also makes each pie with fresh fruit from local farms.

“We have people that check back with us often and are like are you making or do you have any more? But we’re seasonal," Bloom said. "Certain people are just waiting for summer for our brown sugar peach pie which won the western Idaho state fair a couple of years ago."

Each pie purchased is made with a unique handmade design. Unless it's a custom order, people usually won't know what their pie will look like until they open their box.

The bakery has been family-operated since it launched in 2018. They even hand deliver to those who purchase in the Wood River Valley.

“If people send us an email that they love our pie or they hate our pie or something happened at UPS, you’re emailing me and my husband so all of our customer service is super personal,” Bloom said.

You can visit their website to place your order.