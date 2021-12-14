Pickup belonging to missing Washington man found in Idaho

LEWISTON, Idaho — Searchers in Idaho have found a pickup truck belonging to a Washington state man who was last seen on Dec. 7, but the man wasn’t near the vehicle.

The Lewiston Tribune reports family members reported Allan Sloan missing on Sunday. Sloan's family members said the 29-year-old Colville man's phone has not shown any activity for a week.

Allan is a 29-year-old white man, 5'10" and weighs around 180 pounds. He has a medium build with dark medium-length hair and a short beard, according to police.

Nez Perce County chief deputy Mike Rigney said searchers using snowmobiles found Sloan’s Dodge Ram pickup in a remote area near Craig Mountain on Monday afternoon. It appeared that the vehicle had gotten stuck in the snow.

Recent snowfall obscured any tracks that may have led away from the vehicle.

Police say Allan's family is concerned for his mental well being and he is believed to be in possession of a firearm.