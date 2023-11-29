Picking the right dental insurance

IDAHO — November is the season of open enrollment for many insurance plans, including dental.

Idaho News 6 spoke with Dr. Zach Brumbach with the Idaho State Dental Association about what goes into choosing your perfect insurance plan.

Dr. Brumbach says that dental insurance through your employer is probably the best option. But, the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace or an in-house plan at some dental offices provide options. If you’re 65 or older, you can opt for a Medicare Advantage Plan.

No matter what you pick, Dr. Brumbach reminds you should pick the plan that works best for the dentistry you need.

"Are you gonna need some comprehensive care that requires the care of specialists? Are there specialists that accept that insurance plan? For example, I have patients that realize they have to drive to Boise because there's only one specialist in the state that will take their plan. So are there orthodontists that take the plan, or are important for families?"

Lastly, know what your plan excludes and what the limitations are. Understanding the annual limit or frequency limitations included in your plan will make your visit a more seamless experience.

"There's hundreds of plans out there all with different pros and cons and little nooks and crannies of benefits. So, if you as a patient can come in and know your plan and its benefits, that will smooth everything out so much better," said Brumbach.

