Pharmacy technician students at Carrington College train for opioid crisis

BOISE, ID - Carrington College in Boise is educating future pharmacy technicians on how they can help fight the nation’s opioid crisis.

Here’s how it works — the students run a mock lab that simulates a retail pharmacy experience.

They then practice everything from filling a prescription, to interacting with customers. They also learn how to spot fake prescriptions.

“We keep expanding the pharmacist’s responsibilities, and we have lately realized how important it is that we have an educated, competent support staff,” said Dr. Debbie Rothstein, Pharmacy Technology Program Director at Carrington College.

Instructors say this mock lab is a hands-on final for the students and prepares them for externships at a real pharmacy, signaling the completion of the 35-week program.