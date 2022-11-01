Pet CBD and hemp products no longer sold in Idaho Stores

IDAHO — As of Nov. 1, 2022, The State Idaho Department of Agriculture (ISDA) is stopping the sale of hemp and CBD products for pets.

These products are not recognized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as legal feed ingredients. Idaho law also does not recognize hemp as a feed or remedy ingredient.

In a letter the department says, "Safe levels of hemp and hemp-derived products in animal feed have not yet been established under federal or state law. As such, these products are not approved feed ingredients and cannot lawfully be added to or incorporated into commercial feed. This includes feeds, treats and remedies intended for pets, livestock, or any other animal."

Hemp became legal to produce in Idaho in 2021, but according to ISDA the new law did not legalize hemp in every setting or product type. The Department is now working with hemp licensees and animal feed companies to know what is legal in the state.

Pet CBD and hemp products have been deemed illegal. If found on or after Nov. 1, 2022, ISDA says buyers will be subject to a stop sale and further action from the department.