The Idaho Department of Lands has posted that a bird, who had apparently taken flight after feeling threatened by the Parkland Fire near Post Falls, has now been reunited with its family.

The bird apparently took flight during the Parkway Fire near Post Falls and now deserves a new nickname, Phoenix!#ParkwayFire2023 pic.twitter.com/qdTbGHZ0N7 — ID Dept. of Lands (@IdahoLands) August 9, 2023