Pet Adoption Event at Idaho Humane Society

The Idaho Humane Society is participating in the North Shore Animal League America's 2023 Tour for Life event, in partnership with Rachael Ray Nutrish.

Claiming to be the world's largest cooperative pet adoption event, the program boasts adoptions of more than 28,000 dogs, cats, puppies and kittens nationwide since it began.

Starting today and running through April 2, the Idaho Humane Society will be offering 50% off adoption fees for all senior adoptions. There will also be giveaways with every adoption.

Nationally, the 2023 Tour For Life will feature week-long events in collaboration with shelter and rescue partners in 66 cities and towns across 39 states.

The Idaho Humane Society is a non-profit, private organization that provides shelter for nearly 11,000 annually, funded solely by private donations and service fees.

The North Shore Animal League America is the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization and has saved more than 1.1 million animals nationwide.