IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fatal crash that took place early Saturday morning in the 9000 North block of 55th East, east of Idaho Falls.

Emergency responders were called to the scene of a rollover crash at around 1 a.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. At the scene, deputies found a single vehicle had rolled and ejected two people.

One of the individuals was deceased at the scene, and emergency personnel transported the second person, who had life-threatening injuries, to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Deputies determined the vehicle left the roadway and overturned multiple times. Evidence at the scene suggests alcohol was a factor in the cause of the crash.

The Bonneville County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene along with the Idaho State Police. Deputies continue to investigate, and no further information is available at this time. Names of victims involved are not being released pending family notifications.

This story was originally published by East Idaho News.