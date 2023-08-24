PepsiCo opens new distribution center in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho — PepsiCo has a new home in Nampa. The company cut the ribbon for its new distribution center on Franklin Road Thursday morning.

The facility is 109,000 square feet and initially plans to add 135 employees. The company says the facility is also built for growth.

“This is so important because Nampa, and just the general Boise area, has been growing a lot," said Johannes Evenblij, the President of the West Division of PepsiCo. "This facility allows us to be set up for all this growth that we’re seeing in the community.”

Nampa's mayor, Debbie Kling, was present for the ribbon cutting. Kling said she is grateful for the company's investment in the city.

“I just want to say thank you to this team for the investment," Kling said. "It is not a little thing for a company to do the kind of investment that they just did here, with all new equipment and the facility, the build-out ... and so thank you for investing in our community.”

PepsiCo says they built the facility with their own sustainability goals in mind, integrating "employee-centric space" as well as new technology.

“This facility has the latest technology and it’s also sustainable. We have electricity generators that power our forklifts and so we’re just very excited for our teams here," added Evenblij.

