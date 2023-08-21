Pedestrian killed in deadly hit-and-run in McCall

MCCALL, Idaho — Late Saturday, August 29, McCall police responded to a report of an unconscious person laying on a bike path near the intersection of Lenora Street and Wooley Avenue.

Although first responders administered life saving efforts at the scene, the man succumbed to his injuries after he had been transported to the local St. Lukes, according to a press release issued by the city.

It is believed the man was the victim of a vehicle vs. pedestrian hit-and-run incident.

Police are asking that anyone with information, or who may have seen the incident, to please contact McCall PD at 208-634-7144 or Valley County Dispatch at 208-382-5160.

If you have security surveillance in the area, authorities request to review the footage for anything suspicious or that may be beneficial to the investigation.

