Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in Eagle

EAGLE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner has released the identity of a pedestrian killed on Saturday, November 25 in Eagle.

Laura Maynez, 39 of Boise, was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of SH 55 and Beacon Light Road.

The accident occurred at approximately 9:00 pm. Maynez was immediately taken to St. Alphonsus Eagle Medical Center, where life-saving measures were unsuccessful. Maynez cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force injuries.

No further details have been provided at this time. The Ada County Sheriff's Office in conducting the investigation into the incident.