Peak yet to come, as Oregon sets daily COVID case record

Posted at 5:40 PM, Jan 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-21 19:40:28-05

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials predict that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state will reach its peak within the next week.

In addition coronavirus-related hospitalizations will likely surpass the previous surge’s numbers in early February. The Oregon Health Authority reported 10,947 new coronavirus cases on Friday. Although Friday’s case count is a record for the state, it is likely that the number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 is much higher.

As more and more people use at-home self-test kits — giving them an instant, at times inaccurate, answer whether or not they are infected with COVID-19 — they are not required to report their results to the state, likely resulting in a significant undercount of cases.

