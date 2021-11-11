Payette National Forest vendors to start selling Christmas tree permits on November 20

MCCALL, Idaho — Payette National Forest vendors will start selling Christmas tree permits on November 20 and the permits will be available at Forest Service offices on November 22.

Each permit allows one tree to be cut down with a limit of three permits per family. Permits cost $10 and are valid on both the Payette and Boise National Forest.

The online purchase of permits started on October 14 and the permits are valid from November 20 to December 31. The permits are available for purchase online and people are asked to be certain to buy a permit for the Payette National Forest. There is a $2.50 service fee for permits that are purchased online.

If you don't have a printer, permits are available locally by the vendors and by calling local Forest Service offices. Payment is done by credit or debit car and then picked up curbside.

When you buy a permit, information is provided about where a Christmas tree can be harvested, restrictions and helpful tips. The permit is for personal use only and use of permits for commercial purposes is not allowed.

Permits are non-refundable and the purchaser must be at least 18 years old.

Some areas may be closed early to Christmas tree gatherings if unusually heavy snowfall occurs. Forest roads are not plowed and people are encouraged to call ahead and check websites for road conditions before heading out.

Officials have given the following guidelines for family safety:



Use the brochure with instructions provided.

Practice winter survival and driving techniques.

Bring the right tools, such as a saw and a shovel, so the tree can be cut to within 6" of the ground's surface

Take along emergency equipment, plenty of food and water, and try to use a 4-wheel driving vehicle if you are planning to travel in snow country.

Always inform neighbors and family friends of the route you intend to take, include a map of your destination, and the time that you plan to be gone.

Be prepared for the possibility of a long hike or snowmobile ride while searching for the perfect tree.

According to Idaho state law, any vehicle carrying a load that extends more than 4 feet past the tailgate must display a red or fluorescent orange flag tied on the end of the load to caution other drivers.

Here are the locations where you can a Christmas tree permit. Payette National Forest officers are operating via curbside service and you are asked to call first. All Payette National Forest officers are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Offices and some vendors are closed on Thanksgiving.

McCall Forest Supervisor's Office

500 N. Mission Street, McCall, ID 208-634-0700 Council Ranger District Office

2092 Highway 95, Council, ID 208-253-0100 New Meadows Ranger District Office

3674 Highway 95, New Meadows, ID 208-347-0300 Weiser Ranger District Office

851 E. Ninth St., Weiser, ID 208-549-4200 McCall Ranger District Office

102 West Lake St., McCall, ID 208-634-0400

Payette National Forest Vendors

