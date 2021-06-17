Payette County issues burn ban due to dry conditions

PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — Payette County Commissioners announced Thursday they have issued a burn ban because of increased dry conditions and fire risk. The ban is in effect starting July 1 and will end on September 30.

Commissioners ask the public to help reduce fire risk this summer by limiting activities involving open flames. People are also asked to be aware of activities that may cause sparks and avoid those when near dry fire fuels.

Idaho officials are bracing for what could be a challenging wildfire season. The Associated Press reports a meteorologist told Gov. Brad Little and other elected officials of the Idaho Land Board that the state had its second driest spring in the last 126 years and one of its hottest previous 12 months.

For more information on how to reduce fire risk around your home, call your local fire district.